First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.26

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.262 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.81. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $44.25 and a 52 week high of $48.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,177,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,056,000 after purchasing an additional 88,369 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 327,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 69,738 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 95.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 97,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 47,411 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the period.

