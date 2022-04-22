First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.142 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

NASDAQ FTSL opened at $47.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.63. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 52-week low of $46.33 and a 52-week high of $48.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,488,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,263,000 after purchasing an additional 361,154 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 63,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 15,567 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period.

