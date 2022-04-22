First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average of $12.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 65,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,052,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

