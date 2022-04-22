First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

FMHI stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.96 and its 200 day moving average is $54.36. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.23 and a 1-year high of $57.76.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,076,000 after acquiring an additional 194,033 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 51,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 25,320 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 47.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.