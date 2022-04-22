First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FEI)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

FEI stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $8.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73.

Get First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 11,456 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,750,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,664,000 after buying an additional 15,619 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.