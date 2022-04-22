First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:FMB)

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $51.65 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $51.57 and a one year high of $57.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average of $55.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,844,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,089,000 after purchasing an additional 223,550 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 22,203 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000.

