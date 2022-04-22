First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.78. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $51.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,778,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,828,000 after buying an additional 769,962 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 66,915 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 56,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 11,698 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $295,000.

