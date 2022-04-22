First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on May 16th

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

NYSE FPF opened at $20.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.28. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $26.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPF. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

