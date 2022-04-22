First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Stock Price Down 1%

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) shares traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.79 and last traded at $37.79. 34,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 100,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.19.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.02.

Get First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.