First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on May 16th

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

FIF stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $15.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 12,048 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

