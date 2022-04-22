First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Shares of NASDAQ FTHI opened at $22.67 on Friday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $23.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average is $22.24.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 56.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period.

