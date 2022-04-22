First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.

NYSE FAM opened at $6.98 on Friday. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.96.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAM. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 379,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,433,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 30.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

