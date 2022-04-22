First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Savings Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $179.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average is $26.40. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $29.98.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $30.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.20 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 15.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSFG. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 339,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 102,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 58,512 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 326.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 38,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 374.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 33,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 198.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 33,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group (Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.