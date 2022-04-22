First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Increased to C$41.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of First Quantum Minerals to a hold rating and set a C$42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$39.27.

FM stock opened at C$39.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of C$26.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.07. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$20.67 and a 52 week high of C$45.38.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.54 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.15759 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

In related news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.72, for a total transaction of C$2,995,691.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$215,646,462. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 2,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total transaction of C$108,417.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,193,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$93,222,092.50. Insiders sold 292,201 shares of company stock valued at $11,371,329 over the last 90 days.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

