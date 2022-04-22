First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has C$44.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of First Quantum Minerals to a hold rating and set a C$42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$39.27.

FM stock opened at C$39.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.48. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$20.67 and a 12 month high of C$45.38.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.15759 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 0.01%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director G. Clive Newall sold 2,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total transaction of C$108,417.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,193,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$93,222,092.50. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total transaction of C$1,136,662.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,201,299.26. Insiders sold 292,201 shares of company stock valued at $11,371,329 in the last quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

