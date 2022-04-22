First National Financial (TSE:FN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $42.44

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$42.44 and traded as low as C$40.26. First National Financial shares last traded at C$40.36, with a volume of 50,214 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC cut their target price on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$47.07.

The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 8.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,176.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.42.

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$339.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$174.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First National Financial Co. will post 3.8099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. First National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 70.83%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 13,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$40.41 per share, with a total value of C$550,101.33. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,736,327 shares in the company, valued at C$312,624,974.07.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company's residential mortgages, includes single family and multi-unit. It provides its services online. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

