First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 28.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

NASDAQ:INBK traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.61. 140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,864. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.69. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $53.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 4.98%.

INBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker bought 16,314 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $725,973.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $85,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INBK. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 194.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 34,953 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 570,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,856,000 after acquiring an additional 29,983 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 35,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,238 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 15.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 72.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

