First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. First Foundation posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $75.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.40 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on FFWM shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Foundation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ FFWM traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $24.04. 245,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,992. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In other news, Director Diane M. Rubin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $26,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 235,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 59,088 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in First Foundation by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 19,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,126,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,719,000 after buying an additional 171,563 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

