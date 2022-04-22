First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%.

FFIN traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.91. 11,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,514. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.85. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FFIN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.84 per share, for a total transaction of $89,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $452,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,212 shares of company stock worth $785,094. 4.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,283,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

