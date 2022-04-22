First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Position Reduced by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,979 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $202,000. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $42.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.55. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.85.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FFIN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $452,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.84 per share, with a total value of $89,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,212 shares of company stock valued at $785,094 in the last ninety days. 4.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

