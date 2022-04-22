First Farmers Financial (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Rating) rose 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.00 and last traded at $56.00. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from First Farmers Financial’s previous dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

