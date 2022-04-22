First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.23%.

FCCO stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.29. 116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,519. First Community has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $153.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 405,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Community by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in First Community in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Community by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 51.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Community in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

