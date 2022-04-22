First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.23%.
FCCO stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.29. 116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,519. First Community has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $153.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.83.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.37%.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Community in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
About First Community (Get Rating)
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Community (FCCO)
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.