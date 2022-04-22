First American Bank Purchases 1,313 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First American Bank boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.2% of First American Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First American Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.02. 149,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,624,000. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $125.02 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $379.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.72.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.