First American Bank Boosts Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

First American Bank lifted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Arista Networks by 39.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,197,000 after acquiring an additional 590,608 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Arista Networks by 138.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,730 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Arista Networks by 6.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,170,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,050,000 after acquiring an additional 72,127 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 295.4% during the fourth quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,096,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,616,000 after purchasing an additional 819,173 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.97.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.20. 17,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,955. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.19.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $12,173,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $1,307,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 700,195 shares of company stock worth $84,653,991. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

