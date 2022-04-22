FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Up 4.7%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) shot up 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.79. 9,229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 972,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on FinVolution Group from $7.27 to $3.27 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.82.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. FinVolution Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group Company Profile (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.