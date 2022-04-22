Financial Survey: Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO) and ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) and ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Velocity Acquisition and ThredUp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velocity Acquisition N/A -195.07% 4.41% ThredUp -25.09% -24.78% -14.60%

72.0% of Velocity Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of ThredUp shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Velocity Acquisition and ThredUp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velocity Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A ThredUp 0 2 9 0 2.82

ThredUp has a consensus price target of $20.09, indicating a potential upside of 148.34%. Given ThredUp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ThredUp is more favorable than Velocity Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Velocity Acquisition and ThredUp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A $10.20 million N/A N/A ThredUp $251.79 million 3.17 -$63.18 million ($1.34) -6.04

Velocity Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ThredUp.

About Velocity Acquisition (Get Rating)

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

About ThredUp (Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

