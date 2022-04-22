Financial Strategies Group Inc. Sells 911 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

BND traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.40. 7,869,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,795,871. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.65 and a 200 day moving average of $82.79. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.17 and a 12-month high of $87.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

