Financial Strategies Group Inc. Sells 2,913 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 0.4% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:JPST traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.20. 2,685,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.45.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.