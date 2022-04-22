Financial Strategies Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,711,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,033,402. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.68. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.24 and a twelve month high of $55.67.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.