Financial Strategies Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,108 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.46. 4,879,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,893,291. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The company has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $56,871.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

