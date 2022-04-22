Financial Strategies Group Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $6.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $440.09. 5,233,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,054,939. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $441.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.79. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $406.34 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

