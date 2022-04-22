Financial Strategies Group Inc. Has $9.53 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $9,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 30,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV stock traded down $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $82.90. The stock had a trading volume of 544,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,750. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.96. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $77.29 and a one year high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

