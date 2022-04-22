Financial Strategies Group Inc. Has $621,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $174.84. 3,700,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,469,731. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.73 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.31.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

