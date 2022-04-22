Financial Strategies Group Inc. Has $575,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,281 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after buying an additional 32,190 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $2,471,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 311.4% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 29,084 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.18.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $244.40. 4,168,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,690,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.57.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.