Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at Scotiabank

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2022

Filo Mining (CVE:FILGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FIL. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$13.50 to C$17.15 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Filo Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

CVE FIL opened at C$8.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80. Filo Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$11.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.97.

Filo Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

