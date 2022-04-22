Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at Scotiabank

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FIL. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$13.50 to C$17.15 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Filo Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

CVE FIL opened at C$8.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80. Filo Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$11.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.97.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

