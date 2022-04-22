Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded Fiera Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. CIBC decreased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an equal wight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiera Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.14.

Shares of TSE:FSZ opened at C$10.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.45. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of C$9.61 and a twelve month high of C$11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 15.37.

Fiera Capital ( TSE:FSZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$241.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$206.60 million. Analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiera Capital news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$52,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,273,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$44,873,129.71.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

