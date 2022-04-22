Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Declares $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Fidelity National Information Services has a payout ratio of 22.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to earn $8.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

FIS opened at $103.00 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.91. The stock has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,086,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.73.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

