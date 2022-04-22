Fear 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.48 Million (FEAR)

Fear (FEAR) traded up 22.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Fear has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and $6.48 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fear coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fear has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00033813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00104220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Fear Profile

Fear is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fear using one of the exchanges listed above.

