Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.35.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $87.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.78. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,494,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,322,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,825 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,982,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,619,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,873,632,000 after purchasing an additional 164,733 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

