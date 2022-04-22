Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Holdings Lowered by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $310,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $60.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.35 and its 200-day moving average is $79.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $140.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

