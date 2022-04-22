Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ EVOK opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.77.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 529.48% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter.
About Evoke Pharma (Get Rating)
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.
