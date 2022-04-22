Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOK opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 529.48% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVOK. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Evoke Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Evoke Pharma by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36,418 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Evoke Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Evoke Pharma by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Evoke Pharma by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. 12.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

