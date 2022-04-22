EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EVGO. Capital One Financial cut EVgo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVgo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVgo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.44.

EVGO traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,412. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73. EVgo has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $19.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EVgo by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of EVgo by 1,064.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

