EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EVTC. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $40.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.99. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $37.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. EVERTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

In other news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 29,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $1,177,725.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,858.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $601,429.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,341 shares of company stock valued at $8,080,318 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth $30,495,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,571,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,479,000 after buying an additional 546,882 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,781,000 after buying an additional 501,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in EVERTEC by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 706,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,286,000 after acquiring an additional 495,099 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,365,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,199,000 after acquiring an additional 488,136 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

