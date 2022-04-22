Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.52

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.52 and last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 39568 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eventbrite from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average of $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 74.86%. The company had revenue of $59.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EB. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Eventbrite in the third quarter valued at about $57,508,000. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,937,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,676,000 after buying an additional 2,143,539 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth about $23,164,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth about $20,645,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 1,616,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,193,000 after buying an additional 644,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.