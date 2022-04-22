Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Euronet Worldwide posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 208.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.28). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $811.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EEFT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.29. 11,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,039. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $96.30 and a 12-month high of $159.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

About Euronet Worldwide (Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.