Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 64,681 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,867,095 shares.The stock last traded at $12.26 and had previously closed at $12.05.

EURN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronav in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Euronav alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.17.

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. The company had revenue of $85.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.58 million. Equities analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Euronav by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Euronav by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.