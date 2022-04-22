ETNA Network (ETNA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $820,160.24

ETNA Network (ETNA) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last week, ETNA Network has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. ETNA Network has a total market capitalization of $820,160.24 and approximately $97,081.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETNA Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0679 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00046353 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,963.11 or 0.07480625 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00037897 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,574.86 or 0.99910248 BTC.

ETNA Network Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

Buying and Selling ETNA Network

