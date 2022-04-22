Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Up 9.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $125.00. The company traded as high as $87.00 and last traded at $87.00. 1,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 159,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.27.

ESTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

In other Establishment Labs news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.01 per share, for a total transaction of $2,450,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,177,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,455,724.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,868,100 in the last 90 days. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTA. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Establishment Labs by 120.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Establishment Labs by 502.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.18. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 64.87% and a negative net margin of 32.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

