Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives $84.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.17.

ELS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ELS opened at $82.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $67.50 and a 1 year high of $88.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.61.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $360.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.59 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 114.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,449,000 after purchasing an additional 553,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,611,000 after purchasing an additional 441,630 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,591,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,803,000 after purchasing an additional 188,683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth $287,372,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,527,000 after purchasing an additional 15,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

