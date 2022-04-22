Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) PT Raised to C$12.25

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EQX. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equinox Gold from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.19.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $9.55.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 44.51% and a return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Equinox Gold by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 12,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

